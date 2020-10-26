LONDON – Bayer AG is making a major move into gene therapy with the $4 billion acquisition of one of the pioneers of the field, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Inc. The deal will give the German pharma access to an adeno-associated viral vector platform that has generated multiple commercial and clinical-stage assets across a broad range of indications from rare diseases to chronic conditions. The in-house portfolio includes treatments for Pompe and Parkinson’s diseases and congestive heart failure. Asklepios (Askbio) also has spun out programs in hemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In addition, the Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based company has a contract development and manufacturing business, with customers including Pfizer Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The purchase price will be paid as $2 billion up front, with the remainder based on milestones. Of the milestones, 75% are expected to be due within the next five years.

Interest in testing the mettle of three widely available drugs against COVID-19 gained traction Monday, led by suggestions that daily low-dose aspirin might lower the risks of complications and death from the disease. Meanwhile, hopes that a newer medicine might help have been shelved, sending shares of Biosig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) down 39.8% by midday.

Intellia Therapeutics is looking to disrupt the transthyretin amyloidosis market with NTLA-2001, its CRISPR-based treatment designed to be a potential cure for the disease. The company's CTA was authorized by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency last week, setting up dosing of the first patient by the end of this year. BioWorld looks at the ATTR space, including the three drugs on the market and other clinical candidates looking to unseat them.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s update on the phase I/II Krystal trial of the KRAS-G12C targeting adagrasib (MRTX-849) was arguably the most eagerly awaited news, and certainly the most eagerly awaited KRAS targeting news, to come out of the 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Molecular Targets meeting. Pasi Janne, director of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, reported non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) data from the KRYSTAL-1 trial, in Sunday’s plenary session. In 51 evaluable patients with NSCLC, 23 individuals, or 45% had an objective response. Another 26 had stable disease, making for an overall disease control rate of 96%.

Under the right circumstances, a single mouse can be as good as a group of eight or 10 animals in predicting whether a tumor will respond to a drug, researchers reported at the 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Molecular Targets meeting on Saturday. The work is a follow-up to a retrospective analysis of 2,100 drug/tumor combinations published previously, demonstrating that in 95% of cases, a single mouse chosen at random out of an experimental group of eight to 10 animals could accurately predict the entire group’s response to a drug.

