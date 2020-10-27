BioWorld - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Fee FAAH fo’ Springworks as $410M Jazz deal proves mechanism no has-bean

October 26, 2020
By Randy Osborne
The fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) inhibitor space may seem, in the words of one analyst, “historically a graveyard,” but that didn’t keep Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc from buying Springworks Therapeutics Inc.’s program with a plan to take aim first at post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and associated symptoms.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Neurology/Psychiatric

