Transthyretin amyloidosis space heats up with a potential cure

October 26, 2020
By Brian Orelli
Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is looking to disrupt the transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR) market with NTLA-2001, its CRISPR-based treatment designed to be a potential cure for the disease. The drug, which is delivered via a lipid nanoparticle, edits the patient's DNA in vivo to create a stop codon and eliminate the expression of TTR, the protein that aggregates in ATTR patients' nervous systems and hearts, disrupting their functions.
