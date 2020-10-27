Transthyretin amyloidosis space heats up with a potential cure

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is looking to disrupt the transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR) market with NTLA-2001, its CRISPR-based treatment designed to be a potential cure for the disease. The drug, which is delivered via a lipid nanoparticle, edits the patient's DNA in vivo to create a stop codon and eliminate the expression of TTR, the protein that aggregates in ATTR patients' nervous systems and hearts, disrupting their functions.