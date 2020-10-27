Questions regarding particulate matter pepper docket for FDA’s atherectomy draft guidance

The U.S. FDA draft guidance for select updates for premarket evaluation of class II atherectomy devices arrived with a lack of clarity that prompted device makers and clinicians alike to request the FDA address several sources of ambiguity. One of these is whether the agency should distinguish between particulate matter from the device vs. calcium particulates from the treated artery, while another is whether particulate evaluation is required only for devices with a coating.