Medtronic stent approved for deep vein obstruction

Premarket approval by the U.S. FDA of a new venous stent system made by Medtronic plc could blast through impediments for patients who suffer from complex deep vein obstruction. Less than 1% of patients with iliofemoral venous outflow obstruction currently receive treatment, despite the risk of serious complications and sharply reduced quality of life. Approval of the Abre stent was based on a 200-patient clinical study.