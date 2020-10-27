BioWorld - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Medtronic stent approved for deep vein obstruction

October 26, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Premarket approval by the U.S. FDA of a new venous stent system made by Medtronic plc could blast through impediments for patients who suffer from complex deep vein obstruction. Less than 1% of patients with iliofemoral venous outflow obstruction currently receive treatment, despite the risk of serious complications and sharply reduced quality of life. Approval of the Abre stent was based on a 200-patient clinical study.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cardiovascular FDA PMA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 