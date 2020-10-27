BioWorld - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Day Zero sees positive data with tech to diagnose superbug infections

October 26, 2020
By Liz Hollis
Day Zero Diagnostics Inc. has reported that data presented at IDWeek highlighted the promise of the company’s new class of diagnostics as it works toward its goal of detecting superbug infections quickly. The company ultimately is hoping to get regulatory signoffs in both the U.S. and Europe for its technology.
