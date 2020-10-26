LONDON – Three large scale population surveys conducted between late June and the end of September have shown the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in England declined by 26.5% over three months.

The findings rest on the results of more than 350,000 self-administered lateral flow blood tests that were carried out at home by volunteers who were randomly selected from general practitioner registers. Of these, 17,000 had positive antibody tests.

The first survey, involving 105,000 people and completed on July 13, showed that slightly under 6% of the population, or 3.4 million people, had antibodies to the virus. In round two, from July 31 – Aug. 13, there were 105,829 valid results, with 4.8% testing positive, while in round three, from Sept. 15 – Sept. 28, 159,367 valid tests indicated only 4.4% of the population had protective antibodies.

“There is a very clear fall in the proportion of people in the study with detectable antibody over three months. So at the start of the second wave of infections in early September, only 4.4% of the population had detectable antibodies,” said Graham Cooke, professor of infectious diseases at Imperial College London, and researcher on the React (REaltime assessment of community transmission) study. “This suggests the possibility of decreasing population immunity and increased risk of infection,” Cooke said.

There are many potential ramifications of the results, ranging from the need for continued social distancing and other public health control measures, to what they may portend for COVID-19 vaccines.

The third survey was completed as a second wave of COVID-19 infections kicked in. The low level of protective antibodies means “a lot of people will still be susceptible to infection,” said Paul Elliott, director of the React study and chair in epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College. “That is reflected in the rising number of cases,” Elliott said.

The study indicates that in common with other coronaviruses like flu and rhinoviruses that cause the common cold, SARS-CoV-2 may be able to reinfect people, according to Wendy Barclay, professor of virology and head of the department of infectious diseases at Imperial College. “We still don’t know what level of antibody is needed to protect from infection, or reinfection from SARS-CoV-2,” Barclay said. “Seasonal coronaviruses can reinfect people after six to 12 months, and we suspect the body’s immune response to the new coronavirus is similar.”