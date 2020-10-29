All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: ONC delays health IT compliance dates due to COVID-19; DOJ drops $8.1 million fine on Medtronic over FCA violation; CMS posts DME draft rule; NIH lays out final policy on data sharing; NICE posts two health technology assessments.