FDA posts list of essential devices, drugs

October 30, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: FDA posts list of essential devices, drugs; Members of Congress query NIH’s Collins on RADx program; Imminent malware threat reported; CDC posts telehealth report; CMS unveils seven AI competition finalists.
