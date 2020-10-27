Artificial intelligence extending biopharma drug research

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The pace at which companies are integrating the sophisticated tools of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their early stage drug discovery and development programs is accelerating, as evidenced by the creation of new dedicated AI-focused biopharma companies and the eagerness of drug developers to partner with AI firms.