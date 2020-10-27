BioWorld - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Artificial intelligence extending biopharma drug research

October 27, 2020
By Peter Winter

The pace at which companies are integrating the sophisticated tools of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their early stage drug discovery and development programs is accelerating, as evidenced by the creation of new dedicated AI-focused biopharma companies and the eagerness of drug developers to partner with AI firms.
