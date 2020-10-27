BioWorld - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld

Cogstate sells global rights for cognitive function tests to Eisai for $45M

October 27, 2020
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
PERTH, Australia – Neuroscience technology company Cogstate Ltd. and Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co. Ltd. signed a deal under which Eisai will have global development rights and exclusive commercialization rights of all cognitive function tests developed by Cogstate, including the Cogstate Brief Battery (CBB) for use in health care and other markets.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Neurology/Psychiatric Diagnostics Asia-Pacific Australia

Already a subscriber? Sign in 