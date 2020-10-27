FDA, industry at loggerheads over fee volumes for next user fee agreement

The past two device user fee schedules have essentially doubled the volumes collected in the prior fee agreements, a pace that some in industry have described as unsustainable. That issue was front and center again in the first public meeting for the next user fee agreement, with FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn saying the agency’s device center needs more money, and industry representatives arguing that the bulk of the device center’s funding must be obtained through congressional appropriations, not from industry-funded user fees.