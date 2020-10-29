Violin music: Miragen’s buy of Viridian with TED prospect mutes recent sad notes

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. gained ground lost on Wall Street earlier this month and then some, with shares (NASDAQ:MGEN) closing at $1.26, up 74 cents or 142% after the company disclosed plans to take over Viridian Therapeutics Inc., conducting at the same time a private placement that will raise $91 million.