Violin music: Miragen’s buy of Viridian with TED prospect mutes recent sad notes

October 28, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Miragen Therapeutics Inc. gained ground lost on Wall Street earlier this month and then some, with shares (NASDAQ:MGEN) closing at $1.26, up 74 cents or 142% after the company disclosed plans to take over Viridian Therapeutics Inc., conducting at the same time a private placement that will raise $91 million.
