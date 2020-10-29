BioWorld - Thursday, October 29, 2020
Despite sales dip, Boston Scientific beats expectations in Q3

October 28, 2020
By Liz Hollis
Boston Scientific Corp. raked in sales of $2.659 billion during the third quarter, a decline of 1.8% on a reported basis vs. the prior year period.
