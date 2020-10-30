BioWorld - Friday, October 30, 2020
ASHG 2020

Many genes with weak effects are key to drug response, too

October 29, 2020
By Anette Breindl
CYBERSPACE – “We are not very good at predicting drug response in the clinic,” Ayesha Muhammad told the audience at the 2020 annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG), “though it is not for lack of trying.” Nevertheless, adverse drug reactions are among the top 10 causes of in-hospital mortality.
