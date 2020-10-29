Even CRF’s Gregg Stone couldn’t save Neovasc Reducer at FDA advisory

The PMA for the Neovasc Reducer device for treatment of drug-refractory angina faltered at an Oct. 27 U.S. FDA advisory committee, but it wasn’t for lack of support from star-power cardiologists. Gregg Stone, of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, gave an impassioned plea for approval, pointing out that these patients have few options if they are poor candidates for bypass grafting or percutaneous coronary intervention. Stone said, “this is really a desperate patient cohort,” adding that a two-class improvement in angina severity “is a robust reduction.”