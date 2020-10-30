BioWorld - Friday, October 30, 2020
New HS light dawning in Aurora, Chemocentryx heads for phase III

October 29, 2020
By Randy Osborne
With avacopan’s PDUFA date in anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA vasculitis) set for next summer, Chemocentryx Inc. rolled out long-awaited, COVID-19-delayed top-line findings from the company’s phase II, 390-patient Aurora study testing the compound for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).
