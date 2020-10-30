Tricida surprised by FDA request for additional veverimer data

Shares of Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) fell 47.2% to $4.37 on Oct. 29 after the company said the FDA would require data on how veverimer, its investigational therapy for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), impacts CKD progression to support an accelerated approval. The news followed a complete response letter that met the NDA in August.