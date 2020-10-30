An interim analysis of Biolinerx Ltd.'s phase III test of motixafortide for stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma patients has paved what CEO Philip Serlin called the "most efficient path to registration" for the candidate, an antagonist of the chemokine receptor CXCR4. Evidence favoring a combination of the with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) over G-CSF and a placebo allowed enrollment in the trial to be stopped early. U.S.-listed shares in the company (NASDAQ:BLRX) were Nasdaq's top gainer at midday Friday, having risen 92.3% to $2.87.

BPX-601 results in pancreatic cancer dent Bellicum shares, restructuring planned

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) were trading midday at $3.58, down $2.32, or 39% after the firm disclosed interim data from its BPX-601 phase I/II dose-escalation clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer. Findings from the first four patients treated with BPX-601 followed by repeat rimiducid dosing showed evidence of rimiducid-mediated CAR-T cell activation but didn’t turn up clinically meaningful efficacy as measured by RECIST. In a planned restructuring, staff will be reduced by 79%, from 68 to 14 full-time employees by the end of this year, and the company expects to incur severance expenses of approximately $2.5 million.

Ocular and Affamed strike a $103M deal to develop Dextenza in Asia

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Affamed Therapeutics Ltd. entered a license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Dextenza and OTX-TIC in greater China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations markets. Ocular receives $12 million up front and is eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and clinical development support payments up to an aggregate $91 million. Ocular also is eligible for tiered royalties in future product sales, ranging from the low teens to the low 20% range. Affamed was granted exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Dextenza for treating post-surgical inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching in patients with allergic conjunctivitis. OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) is in a phase I clinical trial for reducing intraocular pressure for those with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular’s stock (NASDAQ:OCUL) rose 2.5% at midday.

Clinuvel announces new indications for Scenesse

PERTH, Australia – Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced two new pharmaceutical indications for its lead product, Scenesse (afamelanotide). “The company has until now focused on one drug and has slowly gathered evidence and is now in a position to add other products to its pipeline,” Clinuvel CEO Philippe Wolgen told BioWorld.

Legochem nabs LCB-71 partnership with Cstone

HONG KONG – Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. inked a licensing agreement with Legochem Biosciences Inc. for LCB-71, the latter’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The Oct. 29 agreement gives the Suzhou, China-based Cstone the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize LCB-71 outside South Korea. Daejon, South Korea-based Legochem will receive an up-front payment of $10 million, and up to $353.5 million in cumulative clinical trials, approvals and commercialization milestone payments, plus tiered royalties. The companies included a revenue sharing clause to the agreement, which comes into effect should Cstone sell the rights on to a third party in the future. This revenue will be split according to a pre-agreed ratio.

Gracell closes $100M series C round to advance CAR-T cell therapy candidates

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has closed a $100 million series C financing round to advance its CAR-T cell therapy candidates, including autologous product candidate, GC-012F, and allogeneic product candidate, GC-027. Both candidates are in investigator-initiated phase I trials in China.

Also in the news

ADC, Alexion, Algernon, Aligos, Alimera, Alkermes, Atea, Avrobio, Axovant, Bellicum, Biocryst, Biogen, Biohaven, Biolinerx, Cerecin, Cerevel, Eli Lilly, Equillium, Evogene, Evolus, Genmab, Genprex, Gilead, Havn Life Sciences, Incyte, Innovation, Insmed, Janssen, Ligand, Liminal, Nexus, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Oscine, Ose Immunotherapeutics, Oxford Biomedica, Pacira, Protagonist, Regeneron, Roche, Sana, Seagen, Shasqi, SQZ, Trevena, Turning Point, Vertex