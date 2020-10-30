BioWorld - Friday, October 30, 2020
Legochem nabs LCB-71 partnership with Cstone

October 30, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. inked a licensing agreement with Legochem Biosciences Inc. for LCB-71, the latter’s antibody-drug conjugate.
