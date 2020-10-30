Pancreatic pit stop for Bellicum GoCAR-T; crew reduced but wheels still on

Despite bad news from a phase I/II dose-escalation trial in relapsed/refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is staying in the game, albeit with far fewer employees. Shares closed at $3.71, down $2.19 or 37% after Houston-based Bellicum let Wall Street know about the interim data from the experiment testing BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate containing the firm’s iMC co-activation technology and designed to treat solid tumors expressing prostate stem cell antigen, a set that includes pancreatic cancer.