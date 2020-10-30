Pancreatic pit stop for Bellicum GoCAR-T; crew reduced but wheels still on

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Despite bad news from a phase I/II dose-escalation trial in relapsed/refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is staying in the game, albeit with far fewer employees. Shares closed at $3.71, down $2.19 or 37% after Houston-based Bellicum let Wall Street know about the interim data from the experiment testing BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate containing the firm’s iMC co-activation technology and designed to treat solid tumors expressing prostate stem cell antigen, a set that includes pancreatic cancer.