Motix mobilizes Biolinerx shares as late-stage data favors drug

An interim analysis of Biolinerx Ltd.'s phase III test of motixafortide for stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma (MM) patients has paved what CEO Philip Serlin called the "most efficient path to registration" for the candidate, an antagonist of the chemokine receptor CXCR4. Evidence favoring a combination of the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) over G-CSF and a placebo allowed enrollment in the trial to be stopped early.