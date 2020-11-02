PERTH, Australia – With the approval of cystic fibrosis treatment Bronchitol (mannitol), Sydney-based Pharmaxis Ltd. joins a small group of elite Australian biotech companies to take their drugs all the way to FDA approval. The Oct. 30 approval came two days before the Nov. 1 PDUFA date. The FDA approved the drug as an add‐on maintenance therapy to improve pulmonary function in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients 18 and older. The FDA approval is a transformational step for Pharmaxis, said Pharmaxis CEO Gary Phillips. “We’re very pleased that Bronchitol, an Australian drug discovery, will now be available for patients in the U.S.A. FDA approval is a testament to the capability of our team, [which] conducted the three large‐scale phase III trials that established Bronchitol’s safety and efficacy.”

Sanofi acquires natural killer cell platform in $358M Kiadis buyout

DUBLIN – Kiadis Pharma NV has parlayed its €31.9 million (US$37.2 million) stock-based acquisition of Cytosen Therapeutics Inc., last year, which involved an initial outlay of just €14.5 million worth of shares, into a €308 million payday with Sanofi SA. The Paris-based pharma firm has made a €5.45 per-share offer for Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based Kiadis, just months after entering a licensing deal for three natural killer (NK) cell therapies that originated in Cytosen. That removes up to €857.5 million in milestone payments that were linked to their progress, as well as double-digit royalty payments. The takeout price represents a lifeline for Kiadis investors, many of whom have been trading underwater.

Jounce tumbles as phase II NSCLC trial readout disappoints

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has quit enrolling a phase II trial of its inducible T-cell co-stimulator agonist, vopratelimab. The decision followed an interim efficacy analysis that found combining the candidate with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Yervoy (ipilimumab) fell short of delivering the intended benefits in PD-(L)1 inhibitor-experienced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Meanwhile, investigators dosed the first patient with vopratelimab in a separate study for immunotherapy-naïve biomarker-selected NSCLC patients. Company shares (NASDAQ:JNCE) fell 20% by midday.

Formed by former Novartis CEO, Aditum Bio fund looks to target treatment gaps

LONDON – Former CEO of Novartis AG Joe Jimenez is emerging back into the limelight as founder and managing director of Aditum Bio, a new $135 million venture capital fund set up to create five to six companies to take forward early stage compounds in-licensed from pharma. Aditum was established in 2019 and previously invested in its first company, Teres Bio Inc., but is now showing its face for the first time to announce the formation of Tempero Bio, around exclusive global rights to a Sosei Heptares Ltd. program in substance use disorders and anxiety.

Icosavax’s $51M series A aims to take the company into the clinic

Icosavax Inc. has launched with a $51 million series A to advance IVX-121 through phase Ib studies. The candidate incorporates a stabilized prefusion F antigen licensed from the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for treating respiratory syncytial virus in older adults. The virus is a respiratory pathogen affecting mainly infants, elderly and high-risk adults. The company’s technology, a computationally designed self-assembling virus-like particle, was developed at the Institute for Protein Design at University of Washington School of Medicine. The funding round was led by Qiming Venture Partners USA along with Adams Street Partners, Sanofi Ventures and Nanodimension.

Biopharma companies hit a rough patch in October

The dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections in Europe and the U.S., combined with information overload surrounding the lead up to the Nov. 3 contentious U.S. presidential election was more than enough to send investors to the sidelines. As a result, the capital markets endured a turbulent month with the biopharmaceutical sector a notable major casualty.

Desperately seeking wellness and immunity in a sea of COVID-19 research

October brought another burgeoning swell of pandemic news with the U.S. granting its first FDA approval for a COVID-19 therapy, a promising vaccine candidate reaching full enrollment in phase III, and the stoppage of several trials due to safety signals. Interspersed, amid the ongoing research of 619 therapeutics and 182 vaccines currently followed by BioWorld, is a highly contested U.S. presidential election in which the handling of the coronavirus has become a sore issue. The disruption to local economies and livelihoods, as well as the ripple effects of SARS-CoV-2’s impact on education and overall well-being, has indisputably led to one pressing question: When will it all end?

Haihe nabs second partnership with 3D Biomedicine for non-opioid analgesics

HONG KONG – Haihe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has outsourced the China rights to its non-opioid analgesics candidates, RMX-1001 and RMX-1002, to 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd. in the latest collaboration between the two companies. “Haihe has now out-licensed our non-oncology assets and can now focus on our oncology therapeutics,” Ruiping Dong, CEO at Haihe, told BioWorld. “It will also bring cash flow for the preclinical and clinical developments of our current pipeline.” Neither company provided further details of the latest deal’s financial terms.

Also in the news

