Castle Biosciences launches differential test for challenging skin lesions

November 2, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Castle Biosciences Inc.'s Decisiondx Diffdx-Melanoma test is now commercially available to help dermatopathologists better characterize melanocytic lesions. About 15% of suspicious pigmented skin lesions cannot be definitively determined to be benign or malignant using common methods. The new gene expression profile test reduces the number of indeterminate results by more than 70%.
