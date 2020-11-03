Jounce tumbles as phase II NSCLC trial readout disappoints

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has quit enrolling Emerge, an open-label phase II study of its inducible T-cell co-stimulator agonist, vopratelimab, the company’s most advanced candidate. The decision followed an interim analysis that found combining the candidate with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Yervoy (ipilimumab) fell short of delivering the intended benefits in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer previously treated with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.