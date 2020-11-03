Regardless of the outcome of the Nov. 3 election in the U.S., the congressional committees that are responsible for health care policies will see some major shifts in January due to the retirement of several veteran members. The loss of that institutional memory and the bipartisan relationships those senators and House members have forged will lead to some unpredictability for the biopharma and med-tech industries as new committee members face what could be a steep learning curve. The biggest loss will be felt on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which will see three members, including Chair Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), stepping down after years of service.

SEAL of approval: Karyopharm’s phase III hits primary endpoint in liposarcoma

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass., posted positive top-line results from its phase III SEAL trial of Xpovio (selinexor), including meeting the study’s primary endpoint. The study of patients with advance unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma showed a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival, indicating the treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by about 30% compared to placebo. Xpovio is already FDA-approved for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company stock (NASDAQ:KPTI) nudged upward about 1% at midday, with shares going for about $14.60.

JW Therapeutics launches $300M IPO in Hong Kong, targets first CAR T approval in China

CAR T therapy developer JW Therapeutics Co. Ltd. launched a HK$2.325 billion (US$300 million) IPO in Hong Kong by issuing 97.7 million shares at HK$23.8 apiece on Nov 3. The listing is set to help the company’s march toward the goal of winning the first CAR T product approval in China. The IPO was sponsored by Goldman Sachs and UBS. Like other pre-revenue biotech IPOs, JW Therapeutics’ offering attracted an oversubscription of 450 times for its retail tranche.

BMS’s deucravacitinib bests Otezla in psoriasis

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. reported that its first-in-class oral selective kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, deucravacitinib (formerly BMS-986165), beat out Otezla (apremilast) in a head-to-head phase III trial in psoriasis. The company is not reporting numerical data until next spring, but momentum is now starting to build around this program. New-York-based BMS positions the drug as offering a whole new mechanism for a swath of autoimmune diseases – and its enthusiasm stems from its biologic-like activity combined with the convenience and safety profile of an oral drug.

No dry eye for Aurinia's voclosporin solution, though lupus still in contention

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is suspending further development of voclosporin ophthalmic solution for dry eye syndrome after a phase II/III test in the disease failed to meet its primary endpoint. While analysts expressed surprise, all eyes remained on the ongoing FDA priority review of voclosporin for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis, with a decision expected by Jan. 22. Shares in the Victoria, British Columbia-based company (NASDAQ:AUPH) fell 12.2% by midday.

Telix inks AU$400M deal with China Grand Pharma that sets Asia expansion in motion

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has linked up with Hong Kong-listed China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. (CGP) in a licensing and commercial deal worth AU$400 million (US$285 million) plus sales royalties. The deal positions CGP as Telix’s exclusive development and commercial partner for the greater China market, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, for Telix’s portfolio of molecularly targeted radiation diagnostic and therapeutic products.

SEC amends rules to improve the exempt offering framework, eliminating complexity

WASHINGTON – When entrepreneurs and emerging businesses raise seed capital for a new business or generate funding for business growth, they often turn to the exempt offering framework under the Securities Act. However, when doing so they are faced with a confusing and complex system that must be navigated. To simplify the process the U.S. SEC has announced that it is amending its rules that govern offering exemptions, which small and medium-sized business rely on to raise capital. The SEC said the changes will “promote capital formation and expand investment opportunities while preserving or improving important investor protections.”

Aprinoia gets NMPA nod for PET imaging tracer 18F-APN-1607 phase III trials in China

HONG KONG – Aprinoia Therapeutics Inc. is poised to start phase III trials for its positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, 18F-APN-1607, in China, after receiving the green light from the National Medical Products Administration. The trials will evaluate the imaging tracer’s safety and effectiveness, differentiating patients with mild cognitive impairment and different stages of Alzheimer's disease from healthy subjects. Around 230 patients are expected to participate in the trial. "18F-APN-1607 is now one step forward towards commercialization. Precise diagnosis is the foundation to formulate treatment plans for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, and the goal is to provide access across China enabling precise diagnosis, accurate monitoring of disease progression and regression, and early detection and treatment," said Tzu-Chen Yen, head of Aprinoia's China arm.

Also in the news

ADC, Adial, Aptevo, Aquestive, Aurinia, Biogen, Biomarin, Bristol Myers Squibb, Calliditas, Cancer Genetics, Celltrion Healthcare, Chemocentryx, Clover, Concert, Edesa, Eli Lilly, Engene, Enlivex, Forte Biosciences, Fountain Healthcare, Genkyotex, Gensight Biologics, Gilead Sciences, GW, Gyroscope, Horizon, Hoth, Humanigen, Immunoprecise Antibodies, Incyte, Inhibikase, Inventiva, Jazz, Jiya Acquisition, Karyopharm, Massive Bio, Mila, Minoryx, Outlook, Quantum Genomics, Scholar Rock, TLC, Ultragenyx, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Xoma