Kangstem completes research, takes next steps for South Korea’s first artificial liver

HONG KONG – Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd. has completed research on South Korea’s first artificial liver and is taking the next steps towards the device’s clinical trials. The research outcome was published in a paper authored by Kyung-Sun Kang, CEO at Kangstem, and his team titled ‘Development of highly functional bioengineered human liver with perfusable vasculature’ in Biomaterials.