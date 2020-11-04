Kangstem completes research, takes next steps for South Korea’s first artificial liver

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd. has completed research on South Korea’s first artificial liver and is taking the next steps towards the device’s clinical trials. The research outcome was published in a paper authored by Kyung-Sun Kang, CEO at Kangstem, and his team titled ‘Development of highly functional bioengineered human liver with perfusable vasculature’ in Biomaterials.