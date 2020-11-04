Haihe nabs second partnership with 3D Biomedicine for non-opioid analgesics

HONG KONG – Haihe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has outsourced the China rights to its non-opioid analgesics candidates, RMX-1001 and RMX-1002, to 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd. in the latest collaboration between the two companies. “Haihe has now out-licensed our non-oncology assets and can now focus on our oncology therapeutics,” Ruiping Dong, CEO at Haihe, told BioWorld.