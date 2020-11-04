Haihe nabs second partnership with 3D Biomedicine for non-opioid analgesics

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Haihe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has outsourced the China rights to its non-opioid analgesics candidates, RMX-1001 and RMX-1002, to 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd. in the latest collaboration between the two companies. “Haihe has now out-licensed our non-oncology assets and can now focus on our oncology therapeutics,” Ruiping Dong, CEO at Haihe, told BioWorld.