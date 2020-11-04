BioWorld - Wednesday, November 4, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

MedPAC, industry, wary of proposed Medicare redefinition of reasonable and necessary

November 3, 2020
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
As might be expected, device makers have a lot of nice things to say about a recent proposal by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to automatically cover technologies designated as breakthrough devices by the FDA. However, two trade associations and the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) all expressed serious misgivings about a proposal to define the term “reasonable and necessary” as possibly contingent on private payer coverage.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. CMS

Already a subscriber? Sign in 