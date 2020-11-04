MedPAC, industry, wary of proposed Medicare redefinition of reasonable and necessary

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
As might be expected, device makers have a lot of nice things to say about a recent proposal by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to automatically cover technologies designated as breakthrough devices by the FDA. However, two trade associations and the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) all expressed serious misgivings about a proposal to define the term “reasonable and necessary” as possibly contingent on private payer coverage.