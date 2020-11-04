MedPAC, industry, wary of proposed Medicare redefinition of reasonable and necessary

As might be expected, device makers have a lot of nice things to say about a recent proposal by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to automatically cover technologies designated as breakthrough devices by the FDA. However, two trade associations and the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) all expressed serious misgivings about a proposal to define the term “reasonable and necessary” as possibly contingent on private payer coverage.