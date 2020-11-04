The FDA disclosed briefing documents related to the upcoming meeting of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee to consider aducanumab, the anti-amyloid beta monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer’s disease. Partnered between Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd., aducanumab is due for deliberation Nov. 6, with panelists to answer four voting questions and take up four discussion points. Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja predicted an outcome of the adcom positive for Biogen, while Baird’s Brian Skorney forecast a darker fate. Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) were trading midday at $343.63, up $96.62, or 39%. The briefing docs come on the heels of positive data from the 24-week systemic lupus erythematosus portion of the phase II Lilac study with the company’s BDCA2-targeting therapy BIIB-059.

Early ASH abstracts drop, moving shares

An earlier-than-intended release of abstracts for the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting Wednesday spilled multiple market-moving updates, though with no apparent shocks so far. Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) sunk 11% by midday over disappointment around initial data for ALLO-715, an anti-BCMA AlloCAR T therapy. Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), by contrast, each gained more than 10%, boosted by enthusiasm for their progress in severe sickle cell disease and cancer trials, respectively.

SK Biopharmaceuticals secures agreement to invest in private health care companies with Lifesci

HONG KONG – SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. will collaborate with Lifesci Venture Partners to invest in private health care companies developing novel therapies and innovative technologies. An agreement signed between the two companies on Nov. 2 revealed that this collaboration on open innovation will happen via the Lifesci Venture Partners II LP venture capital fund. The fund was announced in February and raised around $22.99 million, according to a stock exchange filing. Companies that the fund has since invested in include San Diego-based Erasca Inc., Seattle-based Athira Pharma Inc., Los Angeles-based Science 37 and San Francisco-based Senti Biosciences Inc.

Serine deprivation spurs selective translation in pancreatic cancer

One of the reasons that pancreatic cancer (pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC) remains such a stubbornly dismal disease is that it is extremely desmoplastic. In other words, most of a pancreatic tumor is not made up of tumor cells, but of stroma. Stroma, in turn, is a double-edged sword for the tumor cells. Its connective tissue component impedes blood flow, which is part of what makes pancreatic cancer so drug-resistant. But the lack of blood also means a lack of oxygen and nutrients, so pancreatic tumors must find alternate ways to feed themselves. That’s where nerves come in. In the Nov. 2, 2020, online issue of Cell, researchers published new insights into how innervation feeds tumors, and how to stop them from doing so.

NICE seeks input on changes to topic selection process

LONDON – The U.K.’s influential health technology assessment body, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE), is consulting stakeholders on proposed changes to how it selects medical devices, diagnostics and drugs for evaluation. The changes are intended to simplify the topic selection process, which is the gateway into NICE and onto adoption and reimbursement in the National Health Service (NHS). Currently, topic selection includes 15 different criteria, and one aim is to make it clearer to companies how to get their products into NICE’s evaluation hopper, and to encourage patients and clinicians to put forward their suggestions. The consultation on topic selection is part of a root and branch review of its methods and processes that NICE began a year ago, looking across its four programs in: technology appraisals; highly specialized technologies appraisals; medical technologies; and diagnostics. A single set of rules is being drawn up, covering all four programs.

Humanigen makes first foray in Asia Pacific with deal for COVID-19 treatment

HONG KONG – Humanigen Inc. has executed its first licensing agreement in the Asia-Pacific region, in a deal worth up to $20 million that gives Telcon RF Pharmaceutical Inc. and KPM Tech Co. Ltd. the development and commercialization rights to lenzilumab for COVID-19 in South Korea and the Philippines. Telcon is an affiliate of KPM Tech, and both companies are headquartered in South Korea. Both also recently invested in Humanigen’s June PIPE offering. The companies will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of lenzilumab in the licensed territories.

