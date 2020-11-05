Early ASH abstracts drop, moving shares

An earlier-than-intended release of abstracts for the American Society of Hematology annual meeting spilled multiple market-moving updates Nov. 4, though with no apparent shocks so far. Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. sunk 8% on Nov. 4 over some metered disappointment around initial data for ALLO-715, a potential medicine for relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma. By contrast, shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. climbed nearly 15%, buoyed by new data supporting the long-term use of its sickle cell disease therapy, Oxbryta (voxelotor).