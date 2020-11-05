Haemonetics Q2 revenue down 17.1%, as plasma faces COVID-19 headwinds

Haemonetics Corp. reported sales of $209.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, down 17.1% from the same period the prior year. Plasma sales declined 32.4% year over year to $78.4 million in the face of continuing COVID-19 impacts on blood donor activity. As Jeffries analyst Anthony Petrone observed, “Trough is rear view but plasma headwinds still elevated” through the period ended Sept. 26, “though declines were lower than expected (actual -30%; JEF -28% cc).”