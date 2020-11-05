Merck & Co. Inc. is set to acquire privately held Velosbio Inc. for $2.75 billion in cash, strengthening its oncology portfolio. Velosbio is developing cancer therapies targeting receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1). The company’s follow-on programs include next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific immune-engagers targeting ROR1, which it has been developing for nearly two years. Velosbio’s lead candidate, VLS-101, an ADC that targets ROR1, is in phase I study for treating hematologic malignancies and in a phase II study for treating solid tumors. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Wall Street dings Bluebird for Lentiglobin filing delay

Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were trading at $49.17, down $9.38, or 16%, on word that the U.S. regulatory filing for Lentiglobin in sickle cell disease (SCD) will be delayed. Previously expected in the second half of next year, the filing won’t happen until late 2022, Bluebird said. Lentiglobin is designed to treat SCD by inserting a functional human beta-globin gene into the patient's own hematopoietic stem cells ex vivo and then returning those modified cells to the patient by way of an autologous stem cell transplant. The FDA wants drug product lots made from healthy donors as well as from SCD patients, with the added patients coming from the company’s HGB-210 confirmatory phase III study. Regulators also asked that the commercial vector instead of the clinical vector be used in order to prove comparability. In disclosing the holdup, Bluebird also cited COVID-19-related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts.

Active pipeline of potential new lupus therapies unfolding as ACR begins

New updates from a dynamic late-phase systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) pipeline shared at this week's American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting and beyond showed a robust field of potential new treatments nearing the finish line. Likely timed to the meeting's start, Astrazeneca plc announced today the FDA's acceptance of its lead SLE candidate, the potential first-in-class type I interferon inhibitor anifrolumab.

Microbiome confounders research complicates control groups

The myriad contributions of the microbiome to health and disease has been one of the major scientific insights of the 21st century. Researchers are well aware that the relationship between the microbiome and disease is a two-way street, and high-quality studies take into account the fact that the composition of the microbiome can be both a cause and a consequence of disease. Now, investigators at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease have identified physiological factors that are not diseases in the narrow sense, but that nevertheless have large effects on microbiome composition.

Also in the news

