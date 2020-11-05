BioWorld - Thursday, November 5, 2020
Taiwan launches new rules on safety updates and adverse event notifications for medical devices

November 5, 2020
By Elise Mak
Taiwan’s FDA rolled out two new supplementary regulations on periodic safety updates and adverse event notifications for medical devices in October. They are part of its Medical Device Management Law that was reported on Jan. 15. As Taiwan is stepping up innovation of and regulation for medical devices, the nation for the first time decided to separate the regulation of medical devices from pharmaceutical products.
