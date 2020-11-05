Taiwan launches new rules on safety updates and adverse event notifications for medical devices

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Taiwan’s FDA rolled out two new supplementary regulations on periodic safety updates and adverse event notifications for medical devices in October. They are part of its Medical Device Management Law that was reported on Jan. 15. As Taiwan is stepping up innovation of and regulation for medical devices, the nation for the first time decided to separate the regulation of medical devices from pharmaceutical products.