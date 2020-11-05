Oncomfort ramps up expansion of it its digital sedation tech via Vygon partnership

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PARIS – Oncomfort SA has entered a partnership with Vygon SA for distribution of its Sedakit in six countries in Europe. The synergy between Vygon’s specialization and Oncomfort’s fields of application aims to enable greater acceleration of the adoption of Digital Sedation by health care professionals and patients. “Thanks to this strategic partnership, our new technology for relieving patient pain and anxiety without medication is going to be widely available in Europe,” Mario Huyghe, CEO of Oncomfort, told BioWorld.