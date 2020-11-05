Oncomfort ramps up expansion of it its digital sedation tech via Vygon partnership

PARIS – Oncomfort SA has entered a partnership with Vygon SA for distribution of its Sedakit in six countries in Europe. The synergy between Vygon’s specialization and Oncomfort’s fields of application aims to enable greater acceleration of the adoption of Digital Sedation by health care professionals and patients. “Thanks to this strategic partnership, our new technology for relieving patient pain and anxiety without medication is going to be widely available in Europe,” Mario Huyghe, CEO of Oncomfort, told BioWorld.