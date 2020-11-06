BioWorld - Friday, November 6, 2020
FDA vector objector, Bluebird SCD filing pushed out a year

November 5, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Shares of Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) sank 16.6%, or $9.72, to close at $48.83 as Wall Street reacted to news that the U.S. regulatory filing for Lentiglobin in sickle cell disease (SCD) will be delayed. Previously expected in the second half of next year, the filing won’t happen until late 2022.
