Fed Circuit answers Hatch-Waxman infringement venue question

November 5, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit narrowed the landscape for filing Hatch-Waxman infringement suits against U.S.-based companies, as it answered yet another question raised by the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods, which dramatically changed venue parameters in 2017 for all patent infringement cases.
