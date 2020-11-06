Fed Circuit answers Hatch-Waxman infringement venue question

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit narrowed the landscape for filing Hatch-Waxman infringement suits against U.S.-based companies, as it answered yet another question raised by the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods, which dramatically changed venue parameters in 2017 for all patent infringement cases.