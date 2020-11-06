The FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee today is taking up the matter of aducanumab, the anti-amyloid beta monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) from Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd. While sifting data, panelists may weigh the FDA’s gloomy biostatistics report against its surprisingly upbeat briefing documents. Billy Dunn, the FDA’s director of neuroscience, said the agency is “highly sensitive to the urgent need” for a new treatment in AD, but sought to assure attendees that officials have “not made any final decisions.” Committee members will vote on four questions this afternoon. Trading in Biogen shares (NASDAQ:BIIB) were halted while the adcom deliberates.

Humanigen’s twice as nice COVID-19 bump for lenzilumab

Lenzilumab, the lead candidate from Humanigen Inc., has taken two large steps forward with positive interim phase III data and some support from the federal government. The new data in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 suggest the anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor monoclonal antibody had a clinically meaningful impact on recovery. The company also signed a cooperative R&D agreement with the Department of Defense to support lenzilumab’s ongoing phase III clinical trials for preventing and treating cytokine storm, thought to be a leading cause of COVID-19 patients’ deaths. Humanigen said it plans to file for emergency use authorization in the first quarter of 2021. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:HGEN) rose 8% at midday.

Canakinumab flunks phase III trial in COVID-19

DUBLIN – Canakinumab, an interleukin-1 beta (IL-1beta) inhibitor, has joined a growing list of immunomodulatory therapies that have failed to demonstrate efficacy in COVID-19. Novartis AG said that an interim analysis showed the drug did not meet the primary endpoint of clinical response, defined as survival without the need for mechanical ventilation up to day 29 in the placebo-controlled phase III CAN-COVID trial (NCT04362813). The drug also failed on a key secondary endpoint, reduction in COVID-19-related death within four weeks after the treatment period. The study, which was conducted in the U.S., Europe and Russia, recruited 454 COVID-19 patients with cytokine release syndrome as a consequence of pneumonia.

Best year by far, 2020 financings tower above the rest

If not for the coronavirus and a highly contested U.S. presidential election, 2020 might just be the year of the biopharma financing. With 1,320 transactions tallied and the amount raised hitting $115.77 billion, the year represents the highest volume and value for the industry to date.

Assembly shares plummet after key HBV therapy readout falls short

Assembly Biosciences Inc., a company testing the limits of virologic response in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection after treatment with its lead core inhibitor and another drug, said nearly all 41 patients in the ongoing study have relapsed. News of the outcome drove company shares (NASDAQ:ASMB) down 68.6% by midday. A pivotal phase III program for the candidate, vebicorvir, for chronic suppressive therapy remains on track to start during the first half of next year, the company said.

Memo trains convalescent antibody on COVID-19

DUBLIN – Memo Therapeutics AG raised CHF13.8 million (US$15.3 million) in a first close of a series B round to take forward a patient-derived monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19, MTX-Covab, which will move into a phase I/II trial in Germany in the new year. The Schlieren, Switzerland-based firm aims to secure CHF25 million in total over the coming months. The company has spent several years developing a single-cell-based antibody discovery platform, which combines microfluidics technology with molecular cloning to capture the entire B-cell repertoire of individuals.

China’s Fosun out licenses BCL-2 inhibitor to Eli Lilly in $440M deal

Fochon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., out licensed its FCN-338, a BCL-2 inhibitor, to Eli Lilly and Co. for an up-front payment of $40 million along with milestones and royalties. The deal marks another example of Chinese biotech companies reversing the licensing flow.

Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals´ COVID-19 vaccine boosted by CEPI

CAJICA, Colombia – The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), from Oslo, Norway, said it would fund a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine under development by Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals, from Chengdu, China. CEPI will invest up to $328 million in Clover’s COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine program, Joshua Liang, CEO at Clover Biopharmaceuticals, told BioWorld.

