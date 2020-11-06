Assembly shares plummet after key HBV therapy readout falls short

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Assembly Biosciences Inc., a company testing the limits of sustained virologic response in people with chronic hepatitis B virus infection after they discontinue treatment, said nearly all participants in an ongoing phase II study returned to having detectable viral loads after going off a regimen featuring the company's core inhibitor, vebicorvir.