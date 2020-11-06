BioWorld - Friday, November 6, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Assembly shares plummet after key HBV therapy readout falls short

November 6, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Assembly Biosciences Inc., a company testing the limits of sustained virologic response in people with chronic hepatitis B virus infection after they discontinue treatment, said nearly all participants in an ongoing phase II study returned to having detectable viral loads after going off a regimen featuring the company's core inhibitor, vebicorvir.
BioWorld Clinical Infection

Already a subscriber? Sign in 