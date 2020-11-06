BioWorld - Friday, November 6, 2020
HHS general counsel: FDA’s argument regarding LDT regulation falls short on several points

November 6, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The controversy over the U.S. FDA’s authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs) took on a new set of considerations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a June 22 memo by HHS General Counsel Robert Charrow pokes holes in the FDA’s argument on several fronts. Among these is the question of whether an LDT can be regulated by the FDA, given that a test is not usually offered for sale across state lines.
