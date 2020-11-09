Biontech SE and Pfizer Inc.’s eagerly awaited, positive results with would be COVID-19 vaccine BNT-162b2 energized shares of both companies, though some questions linger as the 43,538-subject, phase III experiment goes on. The product, which encodes an optimized SARS-CoV-2 full-length spike glycoprotein, gained 90% efficacy in preventing infection at the first interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee. Shares of Mainz, Germany-based Biontech (NASDAQ:BNTX) were trading midday at $100.54, up $8.54. Pfizer, of New York (NYSE:PFE), was selling for $39.33, up $2.93.

Vifor puts down $60M for nephrology rights to Angion’s HGF mimetic

DUBLIN – Vifor Pharma Group is paying $60 million, including $30 million up front and $30 million in equity investment, to secure rights to Angion Biomedica Corp.’s hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic, ANG-3777, in all nephrology indications. The deal also includes a $20 million clinical milestone and market access milestones of $260 million payable upon approval and reimbursement in the U.S. and Europe. Undisclosed commercial milestones are also attached. “They would only be paid if we blew away our own revenue expectations,” Stefan Schulze, CEO of St. Gallen, Switzerland-based Vifor told BioWorld.

With $514.5M, Remegen launches biggest pre-revenue biotech IPO in Hong Kong this year

Remegen Ltd. launched the biggest pre-revenue biotech IPO in Hong Kong this year by raising HK$3.99 billion (US$514.5 million) on Nov 9. With this IPO, Remegen’s CEO told BioWorld that the company aims to take its assets abroad. Placing 76.5 million shares at HK$52.1 apiece, the commercial-ready company saw its share price close at HK$69.8 on Monday, 34% higher than the offer price. Sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Huatai International and JP Morgan, Remegen’s IPO was bigger than the ones by Everest Medicine Ltd. and Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., which raised $451 million and $371 million, respectively, in October.

Calliditas shares shoot higher on pivotal IgA nephropathy data

Swedish biopharma Calliditas Therapeutics AB, filled with confidence by positive top-line results from a phase III trial of its oral budesonide, Nefecon, in patients with primary IgA nephropathy, said it plans to seek accelerated approval for the drug from the FDA in the first quarter of 2021. A submission for conditional approval from the EMA will follow. Company shares (STOCKHOLM:CALTX) rose 30.6% on the news to SEK 146.80 (US$16.95).

Wellcome Leap kicks off its funding with $50 million to develop human organs

Wellcome Leap, the U.S. nonprofit funded by Welcome Trust, has launched its first program, dedicating $50 million to helping develop human tissues, organoids and full organs. The Human Organs, Physiology, and Engineering (HOPE) program is looking to bring biologists and engineers together to develop both therapeutic organs as well as organs that can be used for in vitro work to help discover and develop new medications.

Transition team calls in its own experts for COVID-19 advice

Preparing for a Biden presidency in which COVID-19 will be the No. 1 priority, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris transition team today named a board of health experts to advise the team on how to respond to the surging pandemic. Before the election, candidate Biden laid out a COVID-19 plan that called for a federally controlled response as opposed to the federally assisted, state-controlled plan President Donald Trump has followed. That could make for a bumpy transition, as states already have devised state and local distribution plans for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Some of those plans could be implemented should a vaccine become available before Inauguration Day Jan. 20.

Celltrion shares positive phase I results and plans for anti-COVID-19 antibody CT-P59

HONG KONG – Incheon, South Korea-based Celltrion Inc. has gleaned positive results in a small-size early stage trial for its anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody CT-P59. The results were presented at the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases’ 2020 fall conference and follow the study’s interim results, which were announced in September, probing CT-P59’s safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics, with the company ramping up CT-P59 production the same month.

Also in the news

4D Pharma, 9 Meters, Advaxis, Affimed, Agenus, Akcea, Alkermes, Alligator, Alx, Ambrx, American Brivision, Amgen, Amo, Amylyx, Apeiron, Apexigen, Applied, Aptevo, Arcturus, Astrazeneca, Axovant, Bayer, Beam, Beigene, Biohaven, Bioinvent, Biomarin, Biomed, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bridge, Bristol Myers Squibb, Calliditas, Cannabics, Capricor, Cartox, Cellink, Checkmate, Checkpoint, CNS, Codiak, Compass, Corvus, Cue, Daewoong, Dcprime, Decibel, Deciphera, Domainex, EIP, Eisai, Entera, Eusa, Evelo, Exicure, F-star, Galmed, Genocea, Homology, Huya, I-Mab, Immunitybio, Impel, IMV, Infinity, Inmagene, Inmune, Intelgenx, Intellia, Istari, Janssen, Kleo, Leap, Lift, Liminal, Medigene, Medison, Moberg, Mybiotics, Nevakar, Nkarta, Novavax, Oncolytics, Oncomyx, Onconano, Oncosec, Orphazyme, Ossianix, Oxford, Patrys, Pfizer, Phio, Phoremost, Pierre Fabre, Reata, Regenerx, Repertoire, Rubius, Sensei, Sorrento, Stembiosys, Summit, Surface, Synact, Taigen, Transgene, Ultragenyx, Vallon, Vaxil, Vigeo, Viiv, Windmil, Xencor, Xeris