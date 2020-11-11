BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Remegen launches biggest pre-revenue biotech IPO in Hong Kong this year

November 10, 2020
By Elise Mak
Yantai, China-based biologics developer Remegen Ltd. launched the biggest pre-revenue biotech IPO in Hong Kong this year by raising HK$3.99 billion ($514.5 million) on Nov 9. With this IPO, Remegen’s CEO Jianmin Fang told BioWorld in an exclusive interview, the company aims to take its assets abroad.
