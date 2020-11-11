Clinical reports rise, as pandemic focus remains at 17%

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
After a large jump of clinical news was reported in September, the momentum has continued throughout October, with an 8% increase over the prior month. Out of 405 items of phase I, II and III clinical news and 225 items of regulatory data during October, about 17% are focused on vaccines and therapeutics to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.