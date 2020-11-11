BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Clinical reports rise, as pandemic focus remains at 17%

November 10, 2020
By Karen Carey
No Comments
After a large jump of clinical news was reported in September, the momentum has continued throughout October, with an 8% increase over the prior month. Out of 405 items of phase I, II and III clinical news and 225 items of regulatory data during October, about 17% are focused on vaccines and therapeutics to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Clinical

Already a subscriber? Sign in 