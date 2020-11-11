BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Medtech Innovator competition selects five finalists for annual Asia Pacific competition

November 10, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Los Angeles-based medical device accelerator Medtech Innovator and Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed) have picked five finalists to compete for the title of the 2020 Asia Pacific Grand Prize winner, out of more than 170 applicants. Cartosense, Healthy Networks, Remidio, Sporogenics, and X-Zell were selected for the Medtech Innovator Asia Pacific competition, now in its second year.
