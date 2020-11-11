LONDON – A second COVID-19 vaccine has reported positive results in an interim phase III analysis, with Russia’s Sputnik V showing 92% efficacy. The news comes two days after the first readout from a phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial reported 90% efficacy for Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s BNT-162b2, increasing optimism that it is possible to develop a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus. As with BNT-162b2, only headline data on Sputnik V are available as yet. The calculation of 92% efficacy for the two-shot human adenovirus-based vaccine is based on 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurring in volunteers taking part in the placebo-controlled phase III trial.

Five Prime gains new attention with top-line gastric cancer win

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shot 256% higher by midday on new top-line results for its targeted antibody, bemarituzumab, in gastric cancer. The phase II readout showed that adding the candidate to standard chemotherapy helped those whose cancers have a particular genetic signature achieve a statistically significant increase in median overall survival vs. chemotherapy alone. Analyst reaction to the development was appreciative, though reserved pending a more detailed picture of the outcome.

Inipharm to use its $35M series A for liver-related therapies

Though founded in 2018, Inipharm Inc., of Seattle and San Diego, has just closed on a $35 million series A financing designed to push its lead program through an IND filing and into the clinic to treat liver-related diseases. The company said it will use a pipeline of small-molecule therapies on the genetically defined target HSD17B13, which is linked to several liver diseases. The company management is composed of many veterans of Cirius Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, and Mavupharma Inc., of Seattle. Those bringing their experience to Inipharm include co-founder and CEO Brian Farmer, who was chief business officer and chief financial officer at Cirius and Mavupharma’s chief business officer before its acquisition by Abbvie Inc.

U.S. biosimilars market awash in optimism

With the next big wave of biosimilars soon to wash over the U.S. market, companies making the follow-on biologics are optimistic about the future. Their optimism is based in large part on what they see as the success of biosimilars in the U.S. over the past five years. But that success hasn’t been equally shared. And it could be undermined by Congress’ good intentions to lower prescription drug prices in general. To date, the FDA has approved 28 biosimilars referencing nine biologics. Of those, 18 biosimilars, referencing seven biologics, have launched. But there’s more to the story than those numbers indicate.

