BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Nov. 11, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Rapid recovery protocol can lead to increased range of motion after TKA; Study compares racial disparities in unilateral vs. bilateral knee replacement surgery; Botox for TMJ disorders may not lead to bone loss in the short term.