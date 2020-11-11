U.S. biosimilars market awash in optimism – amid some uncertainty

With the next big wave of biologic patent expirations soon to wash over the U.S. market, companies developing biosimilars are optimistic about the future. “We’re at a place where we’re seeing really strong uptake of biosimilars, which has resulted in cost savings,” Chad Pettit, executive director of marketing for Amgen Inc.’s biosimilars unit, told BioWorld.