BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
See today's BioWorld

U.S. biosimilars market awash in optimism – amid some uncertainty

November 11, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
With the next big wave of biologic patent expirations soon to wash over the U.S. market, companies developing biosimilars are optimistic about the future. “We’re at a place where we’re seeing really strong uptake of biosimilars, which has resulted in cost savings,” Chad Pettit, executive director of marketing for Amgen Inc.’s biosimilars unit, told BioWorld.
BioWorld Drugs Biosimilar U.S.

Already a subscriber? Sign in 