Benefits of Phagenyx system for dysphagia affirmed in large real-world study

Phagenesis Ltd. reported real-world data showing its Phagenyx system provides significant benefits in the treatment of patients with dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, due to a variety of causes. Comprised of a base station and treatment catheter, Phagenyx uses pharyngeal electrical stimulation (PES) to restore neurological control of swallowing.