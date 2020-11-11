BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Benefits of Phagenyx system for dysphagia affirmed in large real-world study

November 11, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Phagenesis Ltd. reported real-world data showing its Phagenyx system provides significant benefits in the treatment of patients with dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, due to a variety of causes. Comprised of a base station and treatment catheter, Phagenyx uses pharyngeal electrical stimulation (PES) to restore neurological control of swallowing.
