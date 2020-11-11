Novocure secures CE mark for NovoTTF-100L system

BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
November 11, 2020
By Liz Hollis
Novocure Ltd. has scored another win, this time gaining the CE mark for the NovoTTF-100L system. As a result, Novocure plans to commercialize the device as a first-line treatment in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy for unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
