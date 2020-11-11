BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Inipharm to use its $35M series A for liver-related therapies

November 11, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Though founded in 2018, Inipharm Inc. has just closed on a $35 million series A financing designed to push its lead program through an IND filing and into the clinic to treat liver-related diseases.
